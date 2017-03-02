Six charged in connection to heroin trafficking organization Six people were charged in connection to the organization which allegedly brought large amounts of heroin into the area. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mxgTG5 FRANKLIN COUNTY - Waynesboro man Charles Lynch and several other people have been charged in connection to a drug trafficking organization which allegedly brought large amounts of heroin into the area and is linked to the death of a man, according to a news release from the Franklin County District Attorney's Office.

