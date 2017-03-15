Man claims typo led to first child porn encounter
Man jailed for possession of child porn claims mistyping '18' led to first encounter A Waynesboro man admitted to viewing child pornography during stressful periods of time. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mK62WB WAYNESBORO - A Waynesboro man is in Franklin County Jail this week, after police say an investigation showed that he had downloaded and watched pornographic videos of children.
