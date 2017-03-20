Fire destroys home in Waynesboro

Fire destroys home in Waynesboro

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Fire destroys home in Waynesboro The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating the cause of house fire on Sunday. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nslg5b No one was at the house, 512 Creekside Blvd., Waynesboro, at the time of the fire, according to Waynesboro Fire Department Chief Shawn Adonlini.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is vincent e martz {egor} (Mar '16) Mar 14 martz friends 3
egor sighting Mar 4 frank gordon 1
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar 2 martz families fr... 13
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb '17 justice 2
chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16) Feb '17 martz friends 2
vincent martz egor Feb '17 matt raffer 1
vincent e martz egor Jan '17 Fulton County pa 1
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Waynesboro, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC