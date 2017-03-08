Annual death report shows increase in overdoses,a

Annual death report shows increase in...

Annual death report shows increase in overdoses

Wednesday Mar 8

Annual death report shows increase in overdoses, autopsies The coroner released his annual report discussing causes of deaths, number of autopsies for the year. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mH9mUS CHAMBERSBURG - Franklin County's annual death report came out, showing that while overall death numbers are down, the number of investigations into overdoses and number of autopsies are up from previous years.

