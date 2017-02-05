Waynesboro man charged in child rape ...

Waynesboro man charged in child rape case

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Waynesboro man charged in child rape case Waynesboro man accused of raping 11-year-old girl. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kCKb4A Kristopher Lance Rebo, 33, is charged with felony rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and ungraded indecent assault, according to court documents .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16) Feb 4 martz friends 2
vincent martz egor Feb 3 matt raffer 1
vincent e martz egor Jan 21 Fulton County pa 1
vincent e martz is egor (Aug '16) Jan '17 martz friends 4
Make money easy Jan '17 martz friends 1
Giving away household items tonight! FREE! Oct '16 benjaminmecom 1
vincent e martz is egor (Aug '16) Aug '16 friends in high p... 1
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waynesboro, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC