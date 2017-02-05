Waynesboro man charged in child rape case
Waynesboro man charged in child rape case Waynesboro man accused of raping 11-year-old girl. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kCKb4A Kristopher Lance Rebo, 33, is charged with felony rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and ungraded indecent assault, according to court documents .
