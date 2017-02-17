Waynesboro high school will host guar...

Waynesboro high school will host guard anda

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Some of the best percussionists and color guard performers in the Mid-Atlantic region will come together in Waynesboro on Feb. 25, for the 2017 Waynesboro Indoor Guard and Percussion show. Waynesboro high school will host guard and percussion show Some of the best percussionists and color guard performers in the Mid-Atlantic region will come together in Waynesboro on Feb. 25, for the 2017 Waynesboro Indoor Guard and Percussion show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coming up (Sep '12) 4 min justice 2
chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16) Feb 4 martz friends 2
vincent martz egor Feb 3 matt raffer 1
vincent e martz egor Jan '17 Fulton County pa 1
vincent e martz is egor (Aug '16) Jan '17 martz friends 4
Make money easy Jan '17 martz friends 1
Giving away household items tonight! FREE! Oct '16 benjaminmecom 1
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Waynesboro, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC