Waynesboro attorney seeks district judge seat Local attorney to run for the magisterial district judgeship being vacated by MDJ Larry Pentz Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lkhS91 WAYNESBORO - A local attorney has announced she will run for the magisterial district judgeship being vacated by MDJ Larry Pentz, who will retire the end of this year. Annie R. GA3mez Shockey, who lives in Washington Township and is a member partner at Wertime & GA3mez LLP, announced her candidacy this week for the seat Pentz will vacate.

