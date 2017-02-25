WASD grad returning as superintendent
WASD grad returning as superintendent Tod Kline has come full circle, from student to now the new superintendent of Waynesboro Area School District. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mpV2x4 Dr. Tod Kline, photographed on Friday, February 24, 2017, will be the new superindendent at Waynesboro School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Sat
|justice
|2
|chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16)
|Feb 4
|martz friends
|2
|vincent martz egor
|Feb 3
|matt raffer
|1
|vincent e martz egor
|Jan '17
|Fulton County pa
|1
|vincent e martz is egor (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|martz friends
|4
|Make money easy
|Jan '17
|martz friends
|1
|Giving away household items tonight! FREE!
|Oct '16
|benjaminmecom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC