Three injured, dog dies, in house fire
The Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire early Saturday that injured three people and killed their dog. According to the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department , the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Saturday at a two-story home on the 9900 block of Mentzer Gap Road Waynesboro.
