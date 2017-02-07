Three injured, dog dies, in house fire

Three injured, dog dies, in house fire

Sunday Feb 5

The Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire early Saturday that injured three people and killed their dog. According to the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department , the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Saturday at a two-story home on the 9900 block of Mentzer Gap Road Waynesboro.

