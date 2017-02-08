Teen injured after being struck by vehicle
A teen was flown to Hershey Medical Center for injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle, police said. Waynesboro teen injured after being struck by vehicle A teen was flown to Hershey Medical Center for injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16)
|Feb 4
|martz friends
|2
|vincent martz egor
|Feb 3
|matt raffer
|1
|vincent e martz egor
|Jan '17
|Fulton County pa
|1
|vincent e martz is egor (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|martz friends
|4
|Make money easy
|Jan '17
|martz friends
|1
|Giving away household items tonight! FREE!
|Oct '16
|benjaminmecom
|1
|vincent e martz is egor (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC