Waynesboro man charged in string of t...

Waynesboro man charged in string of thefts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

A man is accused of stealing items from multiple homes and then pawning and selling them to fund his heroin addiction. Waynesboro man charged in string of thefts A man is accused of stealing items from multiple homes and then pawning and selling them to fund his heroin addiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vincent e martz egor Jan 21 Fulton County pa 1
vincent e martz is egor Jan 7 martz friends 4
Make money easy Jan 2 martz friends 2
Giving away household items tonight! FREE! Oct '16 benjaminmecom 1
vincent e martz is egor Aug '16 friends in high p... 1
News Police: Woman dragged 200 ft. by car driven bya Aug '16 Adventurist 1
chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16) Jul '16 martz friends 1
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waynesboro, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC