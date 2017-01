Waynesboro and Blue Ridge Summit fireman Rob Biesecker's funeral was well attended Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in Waynesboro. Biesecker died unexpectedly of an illness on December 28. Watch: Fireman Rob Biesecker funeral Waynesboro and Blue Ridge Summit fireman Rob Biesecker's funeral was well attended Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in Waynesboro.

