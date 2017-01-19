Two charged in overdose death of Waynesboro man
Two charged in overdose death of Waynesboro man Two people have been charged with supplying fentanyl to man who fatally overdosed. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jE7Uke Nicholas Robert Smith, 26, and Alexandra Nicole Paradise, 23, are both charged with one felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, according to online court documents .
