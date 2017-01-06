Schemel expands free assistance program for area veterans
In an effort to reach as many area veterans as possible, Rep. Paul Schemel this month is expanding a program that provides free assistance to veterans and their families. Currently, veterans can receive the service at Schemel's district office in Waynesboro on the first Wednesday of every month.
