Franklin County area police log
Franklin County area police log A Greencastle woman is expected to recover after Greencastle Police said she was struck by a vehicle. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iENnec At about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, a 17-year-old boy was driving a 1999 Chevy Cavalier south on South Antrim Way when a woman, identified as Evalina "Billie" Alexander, walked into the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent e martz egor
|Jan 21
|Fulton County pa
|1
|vincent e martz is egor
|Jan 7
|martz friends
|4
|Make money easy
|Jan 2
|martz friends
|2
|Giving away household items tonight! FREE!
|Oct '16
|benjaminmecom
|1
|vincent e martz is egor
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
|Police: Woman dragged 200 ft. by car driven bya
|Aug '16
|Adventurist
|1
|chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|martz friends
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC