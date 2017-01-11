Chambersburg Church of the Brethren welcomes newa
The Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, located at the corner of Fourth and Liberty Streets, welcomes Joel Nogle as their new Senior Pastor beginning at the start of 2017. Pastor Nogle was called by a congregational vote in early September of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent e martz is egor
|Jan 7
|martz friends
|4
|Make money easy
|Jan 2
|martz friends
|2
|Giving away household items tonight! FREE!
|Oct '16
|benjaminmecom
|1
|vincent e martz is egor
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
|Police: Woman dragged 200 ft. by car driven bya
|Aug '16
|Adventurist
|1
|chambersburg pa walmart (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|martz friends
|1
|Just wondering (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|mike martz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC