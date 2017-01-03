A poignant entry from a friend | Bob Shryock column

This last column of the year, or approximately the 11,000th of my career, is an abbreviated collection of emails including this poignant entry from a close friend, Crazy Legs Carbaugh of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, who must have had Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher in mind when the actresses died one day apart: "Those who died yesterday had plans for this morning. And those who died this morning had plans for tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.