Waynesboro fire displaces 8

Waynesboro fire displaces 8

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Waynesboro fire displaces 8 WAYNESBORO -- A fire that damaged three duplexes on Ringgold Street on Tuesday night displaced eight people. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hNLicB No residents were hurt, but two firefighters were injured, and a man lost a cat and a dog, according to Waynesboro Fire Chief Shawn Adolini.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vincent e martz is egor Fri martz friends 3
Giving away household items tonight! FREE! Oct '16 benjaminmecom 1
vincent e martz is egor Aug '16 friends in high p... 1
News Police: Woman dragged 200 ft. by car driven bya Aug '16 Adventurist 1
chambersburg pa walmart Jul '16 martz friends 1
Just wondering (Dec '15) Jun '16 mike martz 4
vince martz (Jul '14) Jun '16 martz friend 12
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Waynesboro, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,509,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC