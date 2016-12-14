Waynesboro fire displaces 8 WAYNESBORO -- A fire that damaged three duplexes on Ringgold Street on Tuesday night displaced eight people. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hNLicB No residents were hurt, but two firefighters were injured, and a man lost a cat and a dog, according to Waynesboro Fire Chief Shawn Adolini.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.