Rutter's in Newberry Township now selling beer
Beer is now available in one York County Rutter's and the company hopes to add two more locations to that list, company spokesman Kirsten Dickason said. Rutter's in Newberry Township now selling beer Beer is now available in one York County Rutter's and the company hopes to add two more locations to that list, company spokesman Kirsten Dickason said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giving away household items tonight! FREE!
|Oct '16
|benjaminmecom
|1
|vincent e martz is egor
|Aug '16
|SmusherBilly
|2
|vincent e martz is egor
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
|Police: Woman dragged 200 ft. by car driven bya
|Aug '16
|Adventurist
|1
|chambersburg pa walmart
|Jul '16
|martz friends
|1
|Just wondering (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|mike martz
|4
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Jun '16
|martz friend
|12
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC