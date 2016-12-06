Police: Three injured in crash near McDonald's
Police: Three injured in crash near McDonald's Three drivers suffered injuries during a three-vehicle crash which caused one car to overturn, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2gO3iXk Three vehicles were involved in a crash around 6p.m. today in the 700 block of Buchanan Trail East, Greencastle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giving away household items tonight! FREE!
|Oct '16
|benjaminmecom
|1
|vincent e martz is egor
|Aug '16
|SmusherBilly
|2
|vincent e martz is egor
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
|Police: Woman dragged 200 ft. by car driven bya
|Aug '16
|Adventurist
|1
|chambersburg pa walmart
|Jul '16
|martz friends
|1
|Just wondering (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|mike martz
|4
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Jun '16
|martz friend
|12
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC