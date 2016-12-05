Cold weather shelter open for homeless A cold weather drop-in shelter will once again provide temporary shelter on cold nights for the homeless Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2h8aFWf CHAMBERSBURG - A cold weather drop-in shelter will once again provide temporary shelter to the community's chronically homeless population this winter. The Chambersburg Cold Weather Drop-in Shelter at 195 W. Loudon St. opened its doors Dec. 1 with eight people seeking shelter.

