Cold weather shelter open for homeless

Monday Dec 5

CHAMBERSBURG - A cold weather drop-in shelter will once again provide temporary shelter to the community's chronically homeless population this winter. The Chambersburg Cold Weather Drop-in Shelter at 195 W. Loudon St. opened its doors Dec. 1 with eight people seeking shelter.

