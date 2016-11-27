Watch: Ships on Lake Redman

Watch: Ships on Lake Redman

Sunday Nov 27

Explore a detailed model of the USS Pennsylvania, a ship that fought in Pearl Harbor. Daniel Deatrich, of Waynesboro is the ship's builder.

