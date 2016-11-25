Third suspect in Waynesboro shooting ...

Third suspect in Waynesboro shooting goes to court

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Third suspect in Waynesboro shooting goes to court A Waynesboro man is the third charged in connection with an April shooting. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2gpDsFA Joseph Lee King, 21, is charged with criminal solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder, according to court documents .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Giving away household items tonight! FREE! Oct '16 benjaminmecom 1
vincent e martz is egor Aug '16 SmusherBilly 2
vincent e martz is egor Aug '16 friends in high p... 1
News Police: Woman dragged 200 ft. by car driven bya Aug '16 Adventurist 1
chambersburg pa walmart Jul '16 martz friends 1
Just wondering (Dec '15) Jun '16 mike martz 4
vince martz (Jul '14) Jun '16 martz friend 12
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waynesboro, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,268 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC