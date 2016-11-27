NCCS holiday pottery sale begins Friday

NCCS holiday pottery sale begins Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Nov 27 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

NCCS holiday pottery sale begins Friday The Nicodemus Center for Ceramic Studies will hold their 13th annual holiday pottery sale December 2-7. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2g8DRPI MONT ALTO - The Nicodemus Center for Ceramic Studies will hold their 13th annual holiday pottery sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, and from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, December 5, through Wednesday, December 7, in the center's Mont Alto pottery studio, room 008, next to the commuter's lounge, in the General Studies building on the Penn State Mont Alto campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Giving away household items tonight! FREE! Oct '16 benjaminmecom 1
vincent e martz is egor Aug '16 SmusherBilly 2
vincent e martz is egor Aug '16 friends in high p... 1
News Police: Woman dragged 200 ft. by car driven bya Aug '16 Adventurist 1
chambersburg pa walmart Jul '16 martz friends 1
Just wondering (Dec '15) Jun '16 mike martz 4
vince martz (Jul '14) Jun '16 martz friend 12
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waynesboro, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,268 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,765

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC