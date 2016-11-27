NCCS holiday pottery sale begins Friday The Nicodemus Center for Ceramic Studies will hold their 13th annual holiday pottery sale December 2-7. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2g8DRPI MONT ALTO - The Nicodemus Center for Ceramic Studies will hold their 13th annual holiday pottery sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, and from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, December 5, through Wednesday, December 7, in the center's Mont Alto pottery studio, room 008, next to the commuter's lounge, in the General Studies building on the Penn State Mont Alto campus.

