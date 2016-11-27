NCCS holiday pottery sale begins Friday
NCCS holiday pottery sale begins Friday The Nicodemus Center for Ceramic Studies will hold their 13th annual holiday pottery sale December 2-7. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2g8DRPI MONT ALTO - The Nicodemus Center for Ceramic Studies will hold their 13th annual holiday pottery sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, and from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, December 5, through Wednesday, December 7, in the center's Mont Alto pottery studio, room 008, next to the commuter's lounge, in the General Studies building on the Penn State Mont Alto campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giving away household items tonight! FREE!
|Oct '16
|benjaminmecom
|1
|vincent e martz is egor
|Aug '16
|SmusherBilly
|2
|vincent e martz is egor
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
|Police: Woman dragged 200 ft. by car driven bya
|Aug '16
|Adventurist
|1
|chambersburg pa walmart
|Jul '16
|martz friends
|1
|Just wondering (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|mike martz
|4
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Jun '16
|martz friend
|12
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC