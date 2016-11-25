Franklin County area police log
Franklin County area police log A Chambersburg woman is charged in connection to a domestic dispute, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2gpbx8E Fayettville Fire Deputy Chief Brady Bumbaugh talks about tonight's tractor trailer fire on Interstate 81. No word on the status of the driver or if there are any other injuries as a result.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giving away household items tonight! FREE!
|Oct '16
|benjaminmecom
|1
|vincent e martz is egor
|Aug '16
|SmusherBilly
|2
|vincent e martz is egor
|Aug '16
|friends in high p...
|1
|Police: Woman dragged 200 ft. by car driven bya
|Aug '16
|Adventurist
|1
|chambersburg pa walmart
|Jul '16
|martz friends
|1
|Just wondering (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|mike martz
|4
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Jun '16
|martz friend
|12
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC