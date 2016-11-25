Franklin County area police log A Chambersburg woman is charged in connection to a domestic dispute, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2gpbx8E Fayettville Fire Deputy Chief Brady Bumbaugh talks about tonight's tractor trailer fire on Interstate 81. No word on the status of the driver or if there are any other injuries as a result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.