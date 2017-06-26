Wayne County Drug Unit Arrests Huntington Suspect
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department Drug Enforcement Unit along with the Sheriff arrested a drug suspect from Huntington in the Kenova area of US Rt 52 on Sunday, June 25. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine, Pseudoephedrine Altered, Possession with Intent to Deliver , and three misdemeanors. Friday, the US Marshals Cuffed Task Force arrested two suspects in the Wayne area for warrants issued by the WCSD DEU after a drug investigation.
