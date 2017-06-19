Wardensville, Wayne not allowed to charge additional sales and use tax
Two municipalities in Hardy and Wayne counties will not be permitted to allow businesses to charge additional taxes in July. West Virginia State Tax Commissioner Dale Steager said Monday the municipal sales and use tax for Wardensville and Wayne violate requirements in the state's tax code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Counselor
|4,226
|What happened to Oral
|4 hr
|Jennifer
|12
|Kent mills
|4 hr
|Heehaw
|1
|Steve Stapleton
|4 hr
|the who
|2
|peach
|4 hr
|cant believe this
|2
|alesha adkins of wayne
|4 hr
|smdh
|3
|Harry Sowards (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|nonsexy Rexy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC