Wardensville, Wayne not allowed to ch...

Wardensville, Wayne not allowed to charge additional sales and use tax

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Two municipalities in Hardy and Wayne counties will not be permitted to allow businesses to charge additional taxes in July. West Virginia State Tax Commissioner Dale Steager said Monday the municipal sales and use tax for Wardensville and Wayne violate requirements in the state's tax code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr Counselor 4,226
What happened to Oral 4 hr Jennifer 12
Kent mills 4 hr Heehaw 1
Steve Stapleton 4 hr the who 2
peach 4 hr cant believe this 2
alesha adkins of wayne 4 hr smdh 3
Harry Sowards (Nov '12) 5 hr nonsexy Rexy 8
See all Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wayne Forum Now

Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Wayne, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,497 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC