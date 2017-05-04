56 pm

56 pm

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Logan Banner

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is holding ten tire collections across the state in May. Wayne Co.- Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wayne County SWA Recycling Center on Bluefield Street in Wayne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who's the best looking woman in Wayne? 23 min Tarzan 11
Harry Mount 3 hr hey 12
Kathi Powell 6 hr Think so 2
Laura lycans 7 hr laura its me 3
Gym in Wayne (Jun '13) 8 hr Just sayin 9
Roger 12 hr Rogbob 5
maintenance dept corruption 17 hr mad as hell 7
See all Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wayne Forum Now

Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Wayne, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,679 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC