Shepherd students help others during ...

Shepherd students help others during spring break

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

While many Shepherd University students went home or on vacation during spring break March 12-17, a group of 19 students and staff spent the week doing community service work in Southern West Virginia. During this year's Alternative Spring Break, students spent time volunteering in Mingo, Wayne, and Logan counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matthew Rose from Oklahoma. 2 hr Ravage 1
Rachael Simpkins Wayne high school 2 hr peterbilt 5
Wayne Public Library 6 hr please... 2
hatfield McCoy trail (Jul '15) 9 hr Map 26
rhonda blankenship 10 hr fybfwyd 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 16 hr Tolatenow 4,013
jenny aliff short Sun i hate a hypocrite 7
See all Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wayne Forum Now

Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Wayne, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC