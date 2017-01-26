Wayne County business owners sentenced after failing to pay taxes
Two Wayne County business owners were sentenced Thursday for failing to pay employment taxes, said the Justice Department and the United States Attorney's Office in a joint statement. Michael and Jeanette Taylor of Wayne were sentenced to serve 21 and 27 months in prison respectively following an investigation by IRS Criminal Investigation.
