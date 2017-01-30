Lincoln County hosts RESA 2 council; Logan Supt. Lucas among attendees

Lincoln County played host, recently, to the regional council meeting for RESA 2. The agency's body met at the county school system's headquarters, Thursday, December 22, 2016. The regional council is comprised of superintendents and presidents from the six constituent counties of Lincoln, Logan, Cabell, Mason, Mingo, and Wayne, along with other The RESA 2 meeting in Hamlin was called to order shortly after 10 a.m. Presiding was Cabell County Superintendent William Smith.

