Lincoln County hosts RESA 2 council; ...

Lincoln County hosts RESA 2 council; Logan Supt. Lucas among attendees

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Lincoln Journal

Lincoln County played host, recently, to the regional council meeting for RESA 2. The agency's body met at the county school system's headquarters, Thursday, December 22, 2016. The regional council is comprised of superintendents and presidents from the six constituent counties of Lincoln, Logan, Cabell, Mason, Mingo, and Wayne, along with other The RESA 2 meeting in Hamlin was called to order shortly after 10 a.m. Presiding was Cabell County Superintendent William Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crooks Payroll thieves! 34 min Bobby 4
Wildfire Pipeline 1 hr Yep hot 9
Terry Clinton 2 hr Very sad 21
Melissa gail Atkins 10 hr Hah 4
Happy Birthday Amanda Cardwell (Jun '16) 10 hr Alfa 4
Kelsey Bowen (Sep '14) 10 hr Truth 19
Good News 12 hr Crystal 1
See all Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wayne Forum Now

Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Wayne, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,365 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC