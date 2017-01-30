Heads Up Pet Rescue Announced
SynTech Creative of Huntington, WV is proud to announce the newest addition to the Heads Up family of alerting systems entitled "Heads Up Pet Rescue" . This new system will allow animal care individuals and organizations, such as AARF, Boyd County Animal Shelter, ASAP , One by One Animal Advocates, and Little Victories.
