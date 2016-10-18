West Virginia business owners plead guilty to failing to pay employment taxes

Two Wayne County, West Virginia business owners pleaded guilty to federal employment tax charges, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Caroline D. Ciraolo, head of the Justice Department's Tax Division, and U.S. Attorney Carol A. Casto for the Southern District of West Virginia. Michael Taylor, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States in the ascertainment, computation, assessment and collection of employment tax from mid-2007 through 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.