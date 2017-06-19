Testimony continues in death phase of...

Testimony continues in death phase of killer inmatea s trial Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

Testimony was to continue in the death penalty trial of an inmate convicted of murdering a guard at a federal prison in Wayne County. The jury in a federal courthouse in Scranton must eventually decide whether 40-year-old inmate Jessie Con-ui should be executed or sentenced to life in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waymart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Sun Great Cheeto 681
News Public Pool Rescued by Donations Jun 3 Joel Russell Levine 1
News 'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12) Jun 2 Al Busillo 3
Walmart in Carbondale (Mar '06) May '17 crawford bobbie jo 49
Carbondale woman waives hearings on theft charges (May '15) May '17 crawford bobbie jo 2
breakers (Dec '05) Apr '17 Psregor 5
carbondale news (Apr '08) Apr '17 Zcindy 24
See all Waymart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waymart Forum Now

Waymart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waymart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Waymart, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC