Prosecutors rest in death penalty hea...

Prosecutors rest in death penalty hearing in guard slaying

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Prosecutors have rested their case in a hearing to decide whether man convicted in the murder of a guard at a federal prison in Pennsylvania should be executed or spend life in prison without possibility of parole Forty-year-old Jessie Con-ui was convicted earlier this month of first-degree murder and murder of a correction officer in the February 2013 stabbing death of 34-year-old Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart. Relatives of the victim testified Wednesday about the loss of Williams, who prosecutors said was stabbed more than 200 times because Con-ui was angry about a search of his cell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waymart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
News Public Pool Rescued by Donations Jun 3 Joel Russell Levine 1
News 'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12) Jun 2 Al Busillo 3
Walmart in Carbondale (Mar '06) May '17 crawford bobbie jo 49
Carbondale woman waives hearings on theft charges (May '15) May '17 crawford bobbie jo 2
breakers (Dec '05) Apr '17 Psregor 5
carbondale news (Apr '08) Apr '17 Zcindy 24
See all Waymart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waymart Forum Now

Waymart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waymart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Waymart, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,907 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC