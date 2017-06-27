Prosecutors rest in death penalty hearing in guard slaying

Prosecutors have rested their case in a hearing to decide whether man convicted in the murder of a guard at a federal prison in Pennsylvania should be executed or spend life in prison without possibility of parole Forty-year-old Jessie Con-ui was convicted earlier this month of first-degree murder and murder of a correction officer in the February 2013 stabbing death of 34-year-old Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart. Relatives of the victim testified Wednesday about the loss of Williams, who prosecutors said was stabbed more than 200 times because Con-ui was angry about a search of his cell.

