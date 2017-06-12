Jury hearing arguments about death penalty in guarda s murder

Jurors are hearing evidence on whether a man they convicted in the murder of a guard at a federal prison in Pennsylvania should be executed or be sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Forty-year-old Jessie Con-ui was convicted of first-degree murder and murder of a correction officer in the February 2013 stabbing death of 34-year-old corrections officer Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart.

