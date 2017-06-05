Inmate convicted in Waymart guard slaying Updated Jun 7, 2017 at

An inmate has been convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a guard at a federal prison in Wayne County more than four years ago, and jurors must now decide whether he should be executed. Jurors deliberated for about a half-hour Wednesday before convicting Jessie Con-ui, 40, of first-degree murder and murder of a correction officer in the February 2013 stabbing death of corrections officer Eric Williams, 34, at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart.

