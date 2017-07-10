Dod: Inmate can't explain, but ashame...

Dod: Inmate can't explain, but ashamed of guard's killing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: The Progress

A defense psychiatrist says an inmate charged with killing a guard at a federal prison in Pennsylvania can't explain his actions, but is ashamed of the crime. Dr. Craig Haney testified Tuesday in the death penalty phase of 40-year-old Jessie Con-ui's trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waymart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
News Public Pool Rescued by Donations Jun '17 Joel Russell Levine 1
News 'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12) Jun '17 Al Busillo 3
Walmart in Carbondale (Mar '06) May '17 crawford bobbie jo 49
Carbondale woman waives hearings on theft charges (May '15) May '17 crawford bobbie jo 2
breakers (Dec '05) Apr '17 Psregor 5
carbondale news (Apr '08) Apr '17 Zcindy 24
See all Waymart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waymart Forum Now

Waymart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waymart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Waymart, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC