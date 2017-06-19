Defense: Inmate guilty of guard's murder 'beyond all doubt'

An attorney representing an inmate charged in the murder of a guard in a northeastern Pennsylvania prison more than four years ago says his client "is guilty of murder beyond all doubt." Forty-year-old Jessie Con-ui could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in the February 2013 stabbing death of 34-year-old corrections officer Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart.

