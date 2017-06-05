Death penalty trial to open for inmate in guard's slaying
Opening statements are scheduled Monday in federal court in the death penalty trial of an inmate charged in a guard's death in a federal prison in Pennsylvania more than four years ago. Forty-year-old Jessie Con-ui is charged in the February 2013 stabbing death of 34-year-old corrections officer Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Waymart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|2 hr
|Hakeem
|677
|Public Pool Rescued by Donations
|Jun 3
|Joel Russell Levine
|1
|'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Walmart in Carbondale (Mar '06)
|May '17
|crawford bobbie jo
|49
|Carbondale woman waives hearings on theft charges (May '15)
|May '17
|crawford bobbie jo
|2
|breakers (Dec '05)
|Apr '17
|Psregor
|5
|carbondale news (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Zcindy
|24
Find what you want!
Search Waymart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC