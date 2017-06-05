Death penalty trial to open for inmat...

Death penalty trial to open for inmate in guard's slaying

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: The Progress

Opening statements are scheduled Monday in federal court in the death penalty trial of an inmate charged in a guard's death in a federal prison in Pennsylvania more than four years ago. Forty-year-old Jessie Con-ui is charged in the February 2013 stabbing death of 34-year-old corrections officer Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waymart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 2 hr Hakeem 677
News Public Pool Rescued by Donations Jun 3 Joel Russell Levine 1
News 'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12) Jun 2 Al Busillo 3
Walmart in Carbondale (Mar '06) May '17 crawford bobbie jo 49
Carbondale woman waives hearings on theft charges (May '15) May '17 crawford bobbie jo 2
breakers (Dec '05) Apr '17 Psregor 5
carbondale news (Apr '08) Apr '17 Zcindy 24
See all Waymart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waymart Forum Now

Waymart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waymart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Waymart, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC