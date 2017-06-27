Closing arguments expected for inmate charged in guard death
Closing arguments are expected in the federal court trial of an inmate who killed a guard inside a Pennsylvania prison. The defense attorney for 40-year-old inmate Jessie Con-ui acknowledges he killed Correctional Officer Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart in February 2013.
