Waymart woman sentenced to prison for sex trafficking 14-year-old

A Wayne County woman who arranged for a 40-year-old man to have sex with a 14-year-old girl last year received a state prison sentence Wednesday in Lackawanna County Court of four to eight years. Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle also ordered Carrie Ann Hunter, 39, of Waymart, to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

