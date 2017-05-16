Painful Parking: No Elevators in Public Parking Garage
Two elevators at a downtown parking garage in Scranton have not worked for at least eight months, and people who have a hard time using stairs often don't learn the elevators are out until they've parked on an upper floor. A recent trip for a medical appointment left a 77-year-old man from Wayne County angry after he paid to park in a lot and then had no choice but to walk down a flight of stairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Waymart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public Pool Rescued by Donations
|Sat
|Joel Russell Levine
|1
|'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|671
|Walmart in Carbondale (Mar '06)
|May '17
|crawford bobbie jo
|49
|Carbondale woman waives hearings on theft charges (May '15)
|May '17
|crawford bobbie jo
|2
|breakers (Dec '05)
|Apr '17
|Psregor
|5
|carbondale news (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Zcindy
|24
Find what you want!
Search Waymart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC