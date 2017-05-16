Painful Parking: No Elevators in Publ...

Painful Parking: No Elevators in Public Parking Garage

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Two elevators at a downtown parking garage in Scranton have not worked for at least eight months, and people who have a hard time using stairs often don't learn the elevators are out until they've parked on an upper floor. A recent trip for a medical appointment left a 77-year-old man from Wayne County angry after he paid to park in a lot and then had no choice but to walk down a flight of stairs.

Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

