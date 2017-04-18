Parents of man killed in crash sues t...

Parents of man killed in crash sues trucking company, others

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: The Times-Tribune

Nearly 50,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers across a broad swath of Lackawanna County will remain under a precautionary boil-water advisory until at least Wednesday, the utility said. As the advisory entered its second full day Monday, some confus On a springlike day in late February, Shannon Cantner's daughter, Emma, visited friends in the Newton/Ransom area, taking advantage of the 60-degree warmth to romp in the woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waymart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
breakers (Dec '05) Apr 10 Psregor 5
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
carbondale news (Apr '08) Apr 5 Zcindy 24
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) Mar '17 shocked 3
News Vandals Target Community (Aug '09) Jan '17 NEPA WhereFunGoe... 102
Kathy Drexel Jan '17 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
See all Waymart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waymart Forum Now

Waymart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waymart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Waymart, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC