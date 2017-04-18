Jury selection slated in inmate's tri...

Jury selection slated in inmate's trial in guard's death

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Jury selection is scheduled Monday in the death penalty trial of an inmate charged in a guard's death in a federal prison in Pennsylvania four years ago. Forty-year-old Jessie Con-ui is charged in the February 2013 stabbing death of corrections officer Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waymart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
breakers (Dec '05) Apr 10 Psregor 5
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
carbondale news (Apr '08) Apr 5 Zcindy 24
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) Mar '17 shocked 3
News Vandals Target Community (Aug '09) Jan '17 NEPA WhereFunGoe... 102
Kathy Drexel Jan '17 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
See all Waymart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waymart Forum Now

Waymart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waymart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Waymart, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC