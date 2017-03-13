Reported discovery of human remains puts small Pa. town on edge
There is an unfolding police and forensic investigation surrounding the discovery of probable human remains near a close-knit, small town in northern Pennsylvania that has put residents there on edge.( There is an unfolding police and forensic investigation surrounding the discovery of probable human remains near the close-knit, small town of Waymart in Wayne County, Pennsylvania, that has put residents there on edge. As WNEP-TV reports , the grim discovery was made Sunday near a field on the outskirts of Waymart Borough, and the remains "appear to be consistent with human remains," according to the county coroner.
