Possible Human Remains Found in Wayne County
For several hours Sunday afternoon, Waymart police, along with state police and the Wayne County coroner were in a wooded area just beyond a field along Route 6 in Waymart. We are told that possible human remains were found on the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waymart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|shocked
|3
|Vandals Target Community (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|NEPA WhereFunGoe...
|102
|Kathy Drexel
|Jan '17
|Beer Guy
|14
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Haa
|1,938
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd...
|Sep '16
|Lakeland Highway ...
|1
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waymart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC