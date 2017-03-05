Possible Human Remains Found in Wayne...

Possible Human Remains Found in Wayne County

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

For several hours Sunday afternoon, Waymart police, along with state police and the Wayne County coroner were in a wooded area just beyond a field along Route 6 in Waymart. We are told that possible human remains were found on the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waymart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) Mar 3 shocked 3
News Vandals Target Community (Aug '09) Jan '17 NEPA WhereFunGoe... 102
Kathy Drexel Jan '17 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
News Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd... Sep '16 Lakeland Highway ... 1
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
See all Waymart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waymart Forum Now

Waymart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waymart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Waymart, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,795 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC