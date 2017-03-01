Judge: Jury can see chilling video of prison guard's killing
A federal judge says a jury can see surveillance video showing the killing of a guard at a federal prison in Pennsylvania when the inmate involved stands trial in April. Defense attorneys don't dispute that inmate Jessie Con-ui is responsible for the February 2013 stabbing death of guard Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart.
