Defense: Dona t bar jurors because th...

Defense: Dona t bar jurors because they oppose death penalty

25 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Attorneys for a federal prison inmate charged in the killing of a guard say potential jurors shouldn't be excluded from hearing the case simply because they have strong feelings against the death penalty. Forty-year-old Jessie Con-ui is scheduled for trial next month in the February 2013 stabbing death of corrections officer Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart.

