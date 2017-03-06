Coroner: Possible remains found in northeastern Pennsylvania
A coroner says more investigation is needed to confirm that remains found in northeastern Pennsylvania are human and, then, to identify them. State troopers and Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell were on the scene several hours Sunday afternoon along Route 6 in Waymart.
